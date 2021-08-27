Highland rides the comeback trail to dust Washington 30-20

Washington's fast start served as a wake-up call for Highland, which rallied for a 30-20 victory on Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Highland, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-2 final quarter, too.

Highland broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-18 lead over Washington.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 16-13 at halftime over the Bulldogs.

The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Bulldogs through the end of the first quarter.

