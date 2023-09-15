Heyworth rolled past Deer Creek-Mackinaw for a comfortable 42-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Heyworth and Deer Creek-Mackinaw settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Heyworth enjoyed a towering margin over Deer Creek-Mackinaw with a 34-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Heyworth faced off against Stockton.

