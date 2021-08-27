 Skip to main content
Havana rides the rough off Lewistown 22-6

Saddled up and ready to go, Havana spurred past Lewistown 22-6 on August 27 in Illinois football.

Havana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-0 lead over Lewistown.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

