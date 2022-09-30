 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Havana-Midwest Central Coop finds its way to knock off Abingdon-Avon 40-20

Havana-Midwest Central Coop fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Abingdon-Avon 40-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Abingdon-Avon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Havana-Midwest Central Coop as the first quarter ended.

The Ducks' offense moved in front for an 18-12 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Havana-Midwest Central Coop stormed to a 40-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on September 16, Havana-Midwest Central Coop squared off with Rushville-Industry in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

