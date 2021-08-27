 Skip to main content
Harrisburg bounces Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in up-and-down tilt 34-6

Harrisburg stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 34-6 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 14-2 lead over the Broncos.

