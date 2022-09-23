Halt: Villa Grove refuses to yield to Argenta-Oreana 42-0

Villa Grove sent Argenta-Oreana home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 42-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 14-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

Villa Grove thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

