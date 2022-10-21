Halt: Tolono Unity pushes the mute button on Monticello's offense 28-0

A suffocating defense helped Tolono Unity handle Monticello 28-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

The Rockets registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Sages.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

