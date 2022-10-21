Halt: Tolono Unity pushes the mute button on Monticello's offense 28-0

A suffocating defense helped Tolono Unity handle Monticello 28-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
The Rockets registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Sages.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Monticello faced off on October 22, 2021 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Rantoul Township and Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on October 7 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
