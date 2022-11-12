Halt: Tolono Unity pushes the mute button on Fairbury Prairie Central's offense 14-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Tolono Unity as it controlled Fairbury Prairie Central's offense 14-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 7-0 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
