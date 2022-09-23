Halt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pushes the mute button on Decatur MacArthur's offense 52-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin followed in snuffing Decatur MacArthur's offense 52-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-0 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Cyclones' offense thundered in front for a 24-0 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 52-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.