Halt: Downs Tri-Valley pushes the mute button on Minonk Fieldcrest's offense 41-0

Downs Tri-Valley's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Minonk Fieldcrest 41-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
In recent action on September 16, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Tremont and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Eureka on September 16 at Eureka High School. For a full recap, click here.
