Halt: Deer Creek-Mackinaw refuses to yield to Tremont 46-0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 46-0 verdict over Tremont in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw darted in front of Tremont 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chiefs opened a massive 32-0 gap over the Turks at the intermission.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw charged to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Chiefs added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 16, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Tremont took on Downs Tri-Valley on September 16 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

