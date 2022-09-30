Halt: Deer Creek-Mackinaw refuses to yield to Tremont 46-0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 46-0 verdict over Tremont in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw darted in front of Tremont 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chiefs opened a massive 32-0 gap over the Turks at the intermission.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw charged to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Chiefs added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

