Halt: Chicago Kenwood pushes the mute button on Chicago Hubbard's offense 50-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago Hubbard as it was blanked 50-0 by Chicago Kenwood in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

The first quarter gave Chicago Kenwood a 24-0 lead over Chicago Hubbard.

The Broncos' offense breathed fire in front for a 38-0 lead over the Greyhounds at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Broncos' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 12-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 3, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Highland Park and Chicago Kenwood took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on September 2 at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School. For a full recap, click here.

