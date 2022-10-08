Halt: Chicago Hyde Park pushes the mute button on Chicago Richards Career's offense 8-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Chicago Hyde Park stopped Chicago Richards Career to the tune of an 8-0 shutout at Chicago Richards Career Academy on October 8 in Illinois football action.

The Thunderbirds registered an 8-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.