 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Halt: Chicago Hyde Park pushes the mute button on Chicago Dunbar's offense 44-0

  • 0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Chicago Hyde Park as it controlled Chicago Dunbar's offense 44-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois high school football on October 1.

Last season, Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Dunbar faced off on October 2, 2021 at Chicago Dunbar High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 16, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Chicago Perspectives Co-Op in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News