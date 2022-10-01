Halt: Champaign St. Thomas More pushes the mute button on Danville Schlarman's offense 40-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Champaign St. Thomas More squeeze Danville Schlarman 40-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
