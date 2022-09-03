Halt: Aurora Marmion refuses to yield to Chicago Lake View 55-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Lake View on the scoreboard because Aurora Marmion wouldn't allow it in a 55-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

The first quarter gave Aurora Marmion a 28-0 lead over Chicago Lake View.

The Cadets opened a massive 55-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

