Halt: Aurora Marmion refuses to yield to Chicago Lake View 55-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Lake View on the scoreboard because Aurora Marmion wouldn't allow it in a 55-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.
The first quarter gave Aurora Marmion a 28-0 lead over Chicago Lake View.
The Cadets opened a massive 55-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.
Last season, Aurora Marmion and Chicago Lake View squared off with September 3, 2021 at Aurora Marmion Academy last season. Click here for a recap
