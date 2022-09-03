Greenville gives Gillespie the business 50-12

Greenville showed no mercy to Gillespie, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 50-12 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The last time Greenville and Gillespie played in a 35-2 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.
