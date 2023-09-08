Defense dominated as Greenville pitched a 33-0 shutout of Gillespie in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Greenville took control in the third quarter with a 33-0 advantage over Gillespie.

Defense ruled the first, second and fourth quarters as the Comets and the Miners were both scoreless.

Last season, Greenville and Gillespie faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Greenville High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Gillespie squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game.

