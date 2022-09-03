Gooseggs: Normal West hands Bloomington a shutout 46-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Normal West squeeze Bloomington 46-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Normal West opened with a 6-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 29-0 advantage at intermission over the Purple Raiders.

Normal West struck to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Raiders 1-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.