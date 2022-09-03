 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gooseggs: Normal West hands Bloomington a shutout 46-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Normal West squeeze Bloomington 46-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Normal West opened with a 6-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 29-0 advantage at intermission over the Purple Raiders.

Normal West struck to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Raiders 1-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Normal West and Bloomington played in a 14-10 game on September 17, 2021. For more, click here.

Breaking News