Glen Ellyn Glenbard South imposes its will on Chicago Bulls College Prep 41-14

Yes, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South looked superb in beating Chicago Bulls College Prep, but no autographs please after its 41-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard South opened with a 15-0 advantage over Chicago Bulls College Prep through the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense roared to a 27-6 lead over the Bulls at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

