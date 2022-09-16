Gilman Iroquois West survives close clash with Catlin Salt Fork 23-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A tight-knit tilt turned in Gilman Iroquois West's direction just enough to squeeze past Catlin Salt Fork 23-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Gilman Iroquois West opened with a 2-0 advantage over Catlin Salt Fork through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 16-14 advantage at intermission over the Storm.

Gilman Iroquois West jumped to a 23-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

Recently on September 2 , Gilman Iroquois West squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

