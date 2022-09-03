Gilman Iroquois West sets quick pace to roar over Fithian Oakwood 58-6

Gilman Iroquois West's fast beginning disarmed Fithian Oakwood, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 58-6 decision in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

The first quarter gave Gilman Iroquois West a 22-6 lead over Fithian Oakwood.

The Raiders registered a 43-6 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Gilman Iroquois West jumped to a 50-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Comets 8-0 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.