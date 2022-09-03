 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gilman Iroquois West sets quick pace to roar over Fithian Oakwood 58-6

Gilman Iroquois West's fast beginning disarmed Fithian Oakwood, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 58-6 decision in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

The first quarter gave Gilman Iroquois West a 22-6 lead over Fithian Oakwood.

The Raiders registered a 43-6 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Gilman Iroquois West jumped to a 50-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Comets 8-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Gilman Iroquois West squared off with September 3, 2021 at Fithian Oakwood High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

