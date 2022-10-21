Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tacks win on Heyworth 33-7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Heyworth 33-7 during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on October 7, Heyworth faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Downs Tri-Valley on October 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.