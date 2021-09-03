Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley posts win at Fisher's expense 26-13

No quarter was granted as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley blunted Fisher's plans 26-13 on September 3 in Illinois football.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley moved ahead of Fisher 26-13 as the fourth quarter started.

The Falcons opened with a 14-13 advantage over the Bunnies through the first quarter.

