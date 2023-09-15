Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley knocked off Eureka 34-14 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley a 7-0 lead over Eureka.

The Falcons' offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Falcons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hornets' 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Eureka squared off with Shelbyville in a football game.

