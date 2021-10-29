Genoa-Kingston stomps past Chicago Bogan 59-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Genoa-Kingston blank Chicago Bogan 59-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
The first quarter gave the Cogs a 28-0 lead over the Bengals.
Genoa-Kingston's offense struck to a 44-0 lead over Chicago Bogan at halftime.
The Cogs' command showed as they carried a 51-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
