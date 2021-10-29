Genoa-Kingston deals goose eggs to Chicago Bogan in verdict 59-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Genoa-Kingston shutout Chicago Bogan 59-0 at Genoa-Kingston High on October 29 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 16 , Chicago Bogan squared up on Chicago Comer College Prep in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
