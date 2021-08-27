 Skip to main content
Geneseo tames Chicago Comer College Prep's offense 49-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Geneseo blank Chicago Comer College Prep 49-0 in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Geneseo's offense stormed to a 42-0 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep at the intermission.

The Maple Leafs opened with a 35-0 advantage over the Catamounts through the first quarter.

