Geneseo tames Chicago Comer College Prep's offense 49-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Geneseo blank Chicago Comer College Prep 49-0 in Illinois high school football on August 27.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Geneseo's offense stormed to a 42-0 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep at the intermission.
The Maple Leafs opened with a 35-0 advantage over the Catamounts through the first quarter.
