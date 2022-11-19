Full throttle: Camp Point Central establishes quick lead, cruises past Colfax Ridgeview 44-8

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fast and furious, Camp Point Central took charge from the start to knock back Colfax Ridgeview and eventually earn a 44-8 decision during this Illinois football game.

Camp Point Central drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Colfax Ridgeview after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense pulled in front for a 36-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Camp Point Central struck to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the final quarter.

