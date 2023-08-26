Frankfort Lincoln-Way East raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-12 win over Chicago Kenwood in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Griffins fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Broncos' expense.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East charged to a 38-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Griffins shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

