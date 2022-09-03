 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fox Lake Grant pockets slim win over Chicago Taft 24-20

Fox Lake Grant fans held their breath in an uneasy 24-20 victory over Chicago Taft at Fox Lake Grant High on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Chicago Taft moved ahead by earning a 13-10 advantage over Fox Lake Grant at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 14-7 final quarter to trip the Eagles.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

