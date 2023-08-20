Forreston left no doubt in recording a 62-17 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 20.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.