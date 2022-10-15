Flexing muscle: Woodhull Al/Cam tightens grip on Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 44-15

Woodhull Al/Cam earned a convincing 44-15 win over Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op in Illinois high school football on October 15.
Recently on October 1, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Decatur Lutheran in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.