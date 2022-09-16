Flexing muscle: Virden North Mac tightens grip on Litchfield 43-6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virden North Mac's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Litchfield 43-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

Virden North Mac opened with a 28-0 advantage over Litchfield through the first quarter.

Virden North Mac jumped to a 43-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 2 , Virden North Mac squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

