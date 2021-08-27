Flexing muscle: Tremont rolls over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 48-6

Tremont swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 48-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Turks jumped on top in front of the Storm 48-6 to begin the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave Tremont a 40-0 lead over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.