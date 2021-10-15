Flexing muscle: St. Joseph-Ogden rolls over Rantoul Township 29-6

St. Joseph-Ogden controlled the action to earn a strong 29-6 win against Rantoul Township in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
The Spartans drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Eagles after the first quarter.
The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
In recent action on October 1, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul Township took on Monticello on October 1 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
