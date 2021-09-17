Flexing muscle: Metamora rolls over Bartonville Limestone 53-6

Metamora earned a convincing 53-6 win over Bartonville Limestone at Bartonville Limestone High on September 17 in Illinois football action.
The Redbirds stormed in front of the Rockets 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Redbirds fought to a 33-6 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.
Metamora roared in front of Bartonville Limestone 46-6 going into the fourth quarter.
