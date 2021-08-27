Flexing muscle: Grayslake Central rolls over Chicago Hubbard 66-38

Grayslake Central controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 66-38 victory over Chicago Hubbard for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

Grayslake Central's offense stomped on to a 52-26 lead over Chicago Hubbard at the intermission.

