A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Byron turned out the lights on Tolono Unity 35-7 in Illinois high school football on November 26.
The first quarter gave Byron a 7-0 lead over Tolono Unity.
The Tigers fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.
The Tigers took control in the third quarter with a 28-7 advantage over the Rockets.
Recently on November 13 , Tolono Unity squared up on Williamsville in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.