Flexing muscle: Byron rolls over Tolono Unity 35-7

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Byron turned out the lights on Tolono Unity 35-7 in Illinois high school football on November 26.

The first quarter gave Byron a 7-0 lead over Tolono Unity.

The Tigers fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.

The Tigers took control in the third quarter with a 28-7 advantage over the Rockets.

