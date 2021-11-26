 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Flexing muscle: Byron rolls over Tolono Unity 35-7

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Byron turned out the lights on Tolono Unity 35-7 in Illinois high school football on November 26.

The first quarter gave Byron a 7-0 lead over Tolono Unity.

The Tigers fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.

The Tigers took control in the third quarter with a 28-7 advantage over the Rockets.

Recently on November 13 , Tolono Unity squared up on Williamsville in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frigid air to send temperatures plummeting in Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News