Flexing muscle: Bismarck-Henning rolls over Virden North Mac 35-6

Virden North Mac had no answers as Bismarck-Henning roared to a 35-6 victory on October 30 in Illinois football action.

The Blue Devils made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Bismarck-Henning's offense thundered to a 22-0 lead over Virden North Mac at the intermission.

The Blue Devils' control showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

