Flexing muscle: Bismarck-Henning rolls over Virden North Mac 35-6

Virden North Mac had no answers as Bismarck-Henning roared to a 35-6 victory on October 30 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on October 15, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Westville and Virden North Mac took on Pleasant Plains on October 15 at Virden North Mac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
Bismarck-Henning's offense thundered to a 22-0 lead over Virden North Mac at the intermission.
The Blue Devils' control showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
