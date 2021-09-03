Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op takes victory lap over Peoria Heights 54-16

Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Peoria Heights 54-16 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 54-16 tie.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op and Peoria Heights were both scoreless.

The Falcons' offense roared to a 46-8 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

