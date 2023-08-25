Flanagan-Cornell collected a solid win over Biggsville West Central in a 35-20 verdict on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Flanagan-Cornell took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Biggsville West Central after the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense darted in front for a 28-14 lead over the Heat at the intermission.

Flanagan-Cornell charged to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons' advantage was wide enough to weather the Heat's 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.