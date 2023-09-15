Fithian Oakwood broke in front early and tripped Clifton Central for a 34-25 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Fithian Oakwood jumped in front of Clifton Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when Clifton Central got within 28-19.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clifton Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.