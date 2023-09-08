Fithian Oakwood dominated Watseka 67-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Fithian Oakwood jumped in front of Watseka 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets opened a monstrous 46-13 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Watseka trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 46-20.

The Comets held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

