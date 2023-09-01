Fithian Oakwood rolled past Georgetown-Ridge Farm for a comfortable 61-22 victory in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 7-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The Comets fought to a 41-6 halftime margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Fithian Oakwood jumped to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets chalked up this decision in spite of the Buffaloes' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.