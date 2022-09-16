Fithian Oakwood claims close encounter of the winning kind over Dwight 32-27

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fithian Oakwood didn't mind, dispatching Dwight 32-27 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.
Fithian Oakwood drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Dwight after the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 32-27 lead over Dwight.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
