First in front: Pittsfield rushes in front, winds up there to beat Auburn 31-24

When the clock started ticking, so did Pittsfield, putting together a big early burst that keyed a 31-24 win against Auburn for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.
Pittsfield's upper hand showed as it carried a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Saukees' offense struck to a 24-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Pittsfield drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Pittsfield faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on August 27 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.