Farmington takes down Tremont 35-12

Farmington controlled the action to earn a strong 35-12 win against Tremont for an Illinois high school football victory on November 6.

Farmington made the first move by forging a 7-6 margin over Tremont after the first quarter.

The Farmers' offense stormed to a 28-6 lead over the Turks at the intermission.

Farmington's force showed as it carried a 35-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 22 , Tremont squared up on Minonk Fieldcrest in a football game . For more, click here.

