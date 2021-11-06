Farmington takes down Tremont 35-12

Farmington controlled the action to earn a strong 35-12 win against Tremont for an Illinois high school football victory on November 6.

Farmington made the first move by forging a 7-6 margin over Tremont after the first quarter.

The Farmers' offense stormed to a 28-6 lead over the Turks at the intermission.

Farmington's force showed as it carried a 35-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

