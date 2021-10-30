 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Farmington rides to cruise control win over El Paso-Gridley 42-6

  • 0

Farmington's river of points eventually washed away El Paso-Gridley in a 42-6 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The Farmers opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

The Farmers' offense breathed fire to a 28-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.

The Farmers' might showed as they carried a 35-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News