Farmington rides the rough off El Paso-Gridley 40-30

Farmington called "game" in the waning moments of a 40-30 defeat of El Paso-Gridley in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

The first quarter gave Farmington a 21-14 lead over El Paso-Gridley.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Farmington moved to a 40-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 1-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

